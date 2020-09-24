Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times says there is no easy answer to whether schools should remain open or closed. Leaving children at home could be detrimental to their psychological and social development. However, opening schools up again increases the risk that students will spread the virus to their families. The paper calls for a proactive and creative approach to decrease risk and insists people should continue to be educated on measures to reduce the spread.

The Independent takes a look at migration, saying some people speak about migrants as though they were not people like us. Most migrants only want to live peacefully, it says. A recent agreement between the Malta and Libya is clearly intended at sending people back to Libyan shores, it says. However, it says sending people back to the North African country is nothing short of criminal.

In-Nazzjon says that more people are in danger of poverty. This system of governing forgot those most in need. The Prime Minister is supposed to be duty-bound to defend those at the bottom. Our country’s economy will get worse once subsidies from the EU run out, it says.

L-Orizzont looks at the rising number of Coronavirus cases. It says these are leading groups of people, such as the elderly, to worry. The reopening of schools will work if targets are established. These targets include ensuring that the number of coronavirus cases are at an acceptable level and that protective measures are clearly implemented.

