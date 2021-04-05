Maltese PM Robert Abela headed to Libya for high-level talks

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Prime Minister Robert Abela is travelling to Libya for high-level talks on migration and security in the region.

Abela and a team of political advisors are en route to Tripoli where they will meet with newly installed Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah.

This will be the first meeting between the two since Dbeibah was elected to head a transitional government in February.

Topics on the agenda for discussion include Malta-Libya relations, migration, air travel between the two countries, frozen assets, trade, and security in the southern Mediterranean region.

Main Photo: Malta’s Prime Minister Robert Abela. EPA-EFE/FRANCISCO SECO / POOL

Read more via The Times of Malta

Like this: Like Loading...