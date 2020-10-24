Man City drop more points in draw at West Ham

Reading Time: < 1 minute

West Ham United defended solidly to earn a precious point against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City with a 1-1 draw at the London Stadium.

The Irons had taken the lead in the first half through a spectactular acrobatic kick by Antonio. City had the better chances in the second half, and equalised through a strike by sub Phil Foden found brilliantly by a cross from former Juventus player Cancelo.

Despite their territorial possession, City’s onslaught failed to convince for most of the game but could have still won all three points in the dying moments of the encounter when Mahrez saw Fabianski save his attempt into a corner.

The result leaves both teams mid-table with eight points each but will surely satisfy the home team against the higher-quoted opposition.

Like this: Like Loading...