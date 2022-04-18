Man Utd boss Rangnick calls for defensive stability ahead of Liverpool game

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick on Monday urged his side to display more defensive solidity ahead of a crucial run-in that will determine Champions League qualification and likely define his tenure as interim boss.

Rangnick, who succeeded Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November last year, has struggled to turn around United’s season following a dismal start, with the team three points adrift of Tottenham Hotspur in fourth.

“We need to be more compact, we need to find the right balance of what we do in possession of the ball and what we need to do in order to defend our own goal,” Rangnick told reporters ahead of Tuesday’s visit to second-placed Liverpool.

“For sure, we need to be more compact, more aggressive… this is what we need to show tomorrow against a team that is probably one of the best in creating moments which they can be dangerous from in and around the box. We need to be at our very best defensively.”

Rangnick said that Liverpool, who trail leaders Manchester City by a point, will start as favourites but his side were capable of causing an upset.

via Reuters