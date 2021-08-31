Man Utd complete Ronaldo deal on transfer deadline day

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Manchester United have completed the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus on a two-year deal, the Premier League side confirmed on Tuesday, as the Portuguese forward returns to the club where he won eight major trophies from 2003-2009.

United announced that they had agreed a deal with Juventus to bring the 36-year-old back to Manchester last week, with the transfer now complete after Ronaldo passed a medical, secured a visa and agreed personal terms. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskajer expressed his delight: “You run out of words to describe Cristiano. He is not only a marvellous player, but also a great human being. To have the desire and the ability to play at the top level for such a long period requires a very special person. I have no doubt that he will continue to impress us all and his experience will be so vital for the younger players in the squad. Ronaldo’s return demonstrates the unique appeal of this club and I am absolutely delighted he is coming home to where it all started.”

Ronaldo himself turned to Facebook to share his happiness on the move.

Photo – Cristiano Ronaldo Facebook