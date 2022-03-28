Mancini changes tune, vows to stay on as Italy Head Coach

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Roberto Mancini has appeared to change his stance on staying on as Italy coach despite leading his side to a humiliating World Cup exit to minnows North Macedonia.

While originally he had informed the football federation of his intention to quit, assuming responsibility for the debacle, Mancini has now indicated he will be staying on. “Why do I think I’m capable of staying on? Because I’m young and I think I can still have some fun with these lads,” said Mancini, who led the Azzurri to victory at Euro 2020 last summer.

“We can’t go back to recover what we won’t have (at the World Cup) in November but we can look ahead. I have spoken to (Italian Soccer Federation President Gabriele) Gravina over the last few days and we are in synch on everything, Ansa reports. “We’ll talk about it again when there’s a quiet moment and see what can be improved”.

Gravina had said he wanted Mancini to stay on after last week’s shock defeat although the decision will be formally taken after Tuesday’s match against Turkey, who lost their play-off to Portugal last week, in Konya. Since lifting their fourth World Cup trophy in 2006, Italy have not played a knockout game in the World Cup, having only won one group stage match at the finals in that time.

“I hope Mancini continues with us,” Gravina said. “He has a commitment with us for this project. I hope he can shake off this elimination just like all the Italians and that he remains at the helm to continue our work together.”

It is the second consecutive time that four-time world champions Italy are missing out on the World Cup after they failed to qualify for Russia 2018 under Gian Piero Ventura.

via Ansa