Maradona buried next to his parents

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Argentine soccer icon Diego Armando Maradona was interred Thursday alongside his parents at a cemetery on the outskirts of Buenos Aires.

Only around 30 people were permitted inside the gates of Jardin Bella Vista, where the elder Diego Maradona was buried just five years ago, for the hour-long ceremony at the grave site.

Thousands of people lined the 40km (25mi) route to the cemetery from the Casa Rosada, the seat of Argentina’s government, where Maradona’s coffin lay in state for nearly 12 hours on the first of three official days of mourning.

Maradona’s body was held in a wooden coffin draped with the blue-and-white national flag and an Argentina kit with the No 10 that had been part of his nickname “D10S” – a play on dios, the Spanish word for “god”.

Fans threw flowers, football shirts and rosaries on to the coffin while, outside, health workers distributed water among the huge crowds standing under a hot springtime sun as they waited their turn to enter.

via The Guardian

Like this: Like Loading...