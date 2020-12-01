Maradona’s doctor speaks to prosecutor but no charges brought

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Leopoldo Luque, the doctor of soccer legend Diego Maradona, appeared at a local prosecutor’s office in the Buenos Aires suburb of San Isidro on Monday but his attorney subsequently stated he has not been charged with anything by police.

“Doctor Luque is not formally charged,” Luque’s attorney Mara Digiuni told journalists Monday.

Argentine justice officials on Sunday (November 29) seized medical files from the doctor as part of their investigation into the recent death of the soccer star.

Maradona died at age 60 on Wednesday after a heart attack.

The search was requested by prosecutors in the rich Buenos Aires suburb of San Isidro. The prosecutor’s office said in a statement Sunday that no charges had been brought against the doctor, Leopoldo Luque, or anyone else, but the probe would continue.

via Reuters

