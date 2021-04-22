Marthese Portelli appointed Malta Chamber CEO

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry has announced that Dr Marthese Portelli has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer as of 1st June 2021.

In a statement, Chamber said that Dr Portelli brings with her a wealth of experience in policy formulation and negotiation. She occupied senior roles in the corporate world for 13 years in the technology sector, before her 7-year stint as a Member of Parliament during which she shadowed several challenging portfolios including EU affairs, energy, environment, transport, infrastructure, capital projects, planning and property.

Following her departure from politics, she ventured into the sphere of sectoral representation while working as a management consultant in her professional capacity.

The Malta Chamber said that it is confident that Dr Portelli will build on the strong legacy of The Chamber and will be an engaging and effective driver of The Chamber’s vision at these challenging times. “The business community will benefit from her broad skill set and strong personality, which are complemented by values and aspirations that are well aligned with those of The Chamber.”

