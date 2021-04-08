Mbappe double stuns Bayern in Munich

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe scored twice to steer the visitors to a 3-2 victory over holders Bayern Munich in a topsy-turvy Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday.

On a snowy evening in the Bavarian capital, Mbappe fired in his eighth goal of the competition in the 68th minute after Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting in the 37th and Thomas Mueller on the hour had cancelled out a two-goal PSG lead.

It was Bayern’s first Champions League loss in more than two years and the first ever for coach Hansi Flick, who had been unbeaten in his previous 16 matches in Europe’s premier club competition.

“I am happy with the result and the attitude of the team, who found themselves in difficult situations against the best side in Europe,” PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino said. “We need to congratulate the players for their sacrifice and we want to repeat this kind of performance.

“Ninety more minutes to play. It is a good result but the return leg will be difficult. We know that,” he added.

via Reuters

