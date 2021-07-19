McDonald’s launches loyalty programme on mobile app

Reading Time: 2 minutes

McDonald’s has unveiled MyMcDonald’s Rewards, a loyalty programme exclusive to its mobile app designed to reward customers with their favourite products. Customers can redeem points for iconic rewards in the programme – from the Apple Pie to a Big Tasty McMenu.

With MyMcDonald’s Rewards, McDonald’s becomes the first quick service restaurant in Malta to launch a nationwide rewards programme. To celebrate, McDonald’s is gifting its customers with a one-time 50-point bonus as soon as they start to use the programme on the app between July 19 and August 19, 2021.

Customers can earn loyalty points on the McDonald’s App by scanning the QR code on the Deals page every time they visit McDonald’s. The programme rewards customers with 10 points for every €1 spent. Points can be earned and redeemed at the front counter, self-ordering kiosks in restaurants, at McDrive, and at McCafé counters. Customers will also earn points while redeeming deals on the app.

McDonald’s app subscribers may join the MyMcDonald’s Reward programme in one easy step on their devices.

“We are very excited to bring MyMcDonald’s Rewards to our customers,” said Peter Hili, Managing Director of Premier Restaurants Limited, the operator of McDonald’s in Malta. “Loyalty is a fundamental value for us at McDonald’s. We don’t only strive to earn it from our customers, but we seek to reward it too! MyMcDonald’s Rewards is an entirely digital platform that offers our customers a very straightforward way to add even more value to the McDonald’s experience.”

More information can be found on https://www.mcdonalds.com.mt/mymrewards