MedFilm in Malta to celebrate diversity, encourage dialogue in the Mediterranean

The first edition of “MedFilm in Malta – We love the sea”, organised by Costantino Films Ltd in collaboration with the MedFilm Festival of Rome, with the support of the Arts Council Malta, will be held at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta from the 21st to 23rd January 2022.

MedFilm in Malta aims to combine the love of cinema with that of the environment and will be featuring eight works – four feature films and four short films – directly from the MedFilm Festival in Rome, now in its 27th edition. This Festival, founded on the occasion of the Centenary of Cinema, seeks to promote the protection of human rights and intercultural dialogue, the education and training of young people in the socio-cultural and environmental fields, the fight against racism and xenophobia and the promotion and dissemination of European and Mediterranean culture.

With the screening of four National Geographic documentaries and with the help of the Eco Marine Malta Team, who will speak at the end of the screenings, MedFilm in Malta also investigates the beauty and fragility of our sea, part of the vastness of the oceans but also the fulcrum of our cultures.

The Festival, chaired by Ginella Vocca and Giovanni Costantino, is part of an international partnership with the film festivals of Formentera, Palma de Mallorca, Menorca, Ortigia, Alghero and Montenegro and supported by National Geographic.

Addressing the media in a pre-Festival launch held at the Istituto Italiano di Cultura, Mr Giovanni Costantino and Mrs. Ginella Vocca quoted Italian poet Cesare Pavese who wrote “What world lies beyond this sea I do not know, but every sea has another shore, and I will arrive.”

The organizers believe that the Mediterranean region embraces a diverse spectrum of cultures, there also elements which bring us together, adding that this “MEDFILM in MALTA seeks to celebrate cultural differences in the Mediterranean region, helping us to get to know each other and strengthening dialogue between us”.

Further information is available on medfilminmalta.com and kreattivita.org