Mediaset Registers Strong Growth In Audience in First Five Months Of Year

Italian media company registered strong viewership growth in the first five months of 2021, with a rate that exceeded the first five months of 2020, a remarkable feat considering that Italians were locked at home for a large part of those months last year.

For Mediaset, it is the third consecutive increase, despite the multiplication of channels and the new digital competition.

Growth rates for Mediaset were significant across the board, but most importantly recorded a 34.9% share of the reference commercial target (+ 4.2% compared to 2018). From 2018 to today it has grown steadily, while public service networks have dropped by 0.7%. A similar trend also for the total audience, with Mediaset growing and public networks decreasing.

The company attributed this successes to continued investment, development of new programmes and live productions.

