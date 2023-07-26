Mediterranean Sea reaches highest temperature ever

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Mediterranean Sea reached its highest temperature on record Monday during an exceptional heatwave, Spanish researchers said.

“We attained a new record… in the daily median sea surface temperature of the Mediterranean: 28.71ᵒC,” Spain’s Institute of Marine Sciences said. “The last record was in August 23, 2003 with a median value of 28.25ᵒC,” it added.

The average Sea Surface Temperature (SST) for the Mediterranean was 28.4C (83.1F) on Monday, the European Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) confirmed.

Such temperatures threaten marine life.

During earlier heatwaves between 2015 and 2019 about 50 species including corals and molluscs were decimated. The Mediterranean region, hit by record temperatures in July, has long been classified as a hotspot of climate change.

Read more via Le Monde

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group