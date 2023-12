Reading Time: < 1 minute

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is sick with the flu and has had to cancel all her engagements for the coming days, premier’s office sources said.

These include the traditional Christmas meeting with President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinal Palace and her end-of-year news conference, which was due to take place Thursday and will be postponed.

Meloni had already cancelled her engagements on Wednesday because of the illness.

Via ANSA

