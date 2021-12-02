MEP Casa chosen to lead €70 billion Social Climate Fund

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Maltese Member of the European Parliament David Casa has been appointed as the European Parliament’s rapporteur on the multi-billion-euro Social Climate Fund. He reports to the European Parliament Committee on Employment and Social Affairs (EMPL), of which he is member.

“I am delighted to be able to contribute toward a social transition in our fight against climate change. The Fund paves the way for more than €70 billion worth in social and climate investments, under a plan for the EU to match Member State funding.”

The Fund is linked with other proposals to cap emissions and to move towards cleaner sources of energy for transport, heating, and cooling. It is part of the Fit-for-55 package, the EU’s leading legislative initiative to systematically combat climate change.

“As the European Union makes strides with the Fit-for-55 package, the Social Climate Fund ensures nobody gets left behind,” Casa explained, adding that the Fund will enable Europe to significantly cut down on its CO2 and greenhouse gas emissions, without compromising its social commitments.

This will be the second major fund of which MEP Casa is the EP’s Rapporteur during this legislature. During the first half of the Parliamentary term, MEP Casa successfully negotiated the €90 billion European Social Fund Plus.

On this new fund, Casa will work alongside Dutch EPP MEP Esther De Lange, to deliver a joint report on the Social Climate Fund proposal by the first half of 2022. De Lange is the Fund’s rapporteur for the Committee on Environment, Public Health and Food Safety (ENVI).

“Regulating emissions and moving towards zero- or low-emission infrastructure for road transport and buildings will be costly. What we want to avoid is adversely impacting the most vulnerable households, the most vulnerable enterprises, and the most vulnerable transport users.”

While the funds are earmarked to be distributed from 2025, Casa highlighted ongoing efforts to bring this date forward. The joint report is expected early next year.