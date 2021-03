Reading Time: < 1 minute

BERLIN, March 19 (Reuters) – German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday it was right to be completely transparent about AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine.

“On this basis, everyone knows that we do not hide anything, that we do not say something that might be conspicuous, but that we really put things on the table transparently,” she told a news conference. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle Editing by Paul Carrel )

