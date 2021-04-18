Messi fires Barca to Cup final win over Athletic Bilbao

Reading Time: 2 minutes

SEVILLE, Spain (Reuters) – Lionel Messi scored twice as Barcelona thrashed Athletic Bilbao 4-0 in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday to win the trophy for a record-extending 31st time with all the goals coming in the last half an hour.

Antoine Griezmann put a dominant Barca side ahead on the hour when he turned in a cross from Frenkie de Jong, who doubled the Catalans’ lead three minutes later.

Messi suffered some rough tackles from Athletic but got his revenge with a spectacular goal in the 68th, tearing his way through the defence down the right wing and combining with De Jong before dancing around another defender to slot home.

A handout picture made available by the Spanish Royal Soccer Federation (RFEF) shows FC Barcelona’s striker Leo Messi (C-front) as he receives from Spain’s King Felipe VI (C-back) the champions trophy following the Spanish King’s Cup 2021 final soccer match between FC Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao held at La Cartuja Stadium, in Seville, southern Spain, 17 April 2021. EPA-EFE/Spanish Royal Soccer Federation HANDOUT

Barca’s captain struck again four minutes later in his 10th Copa final when he met a low cross from Jordi Alba and fired the ball into the bottom corner, his shot proving too powerful for Athletic keeper Unai Simon.

Griezmann thought he had grabbed Barca’s fifth goal in added time but his effort was ruled offside after a VAR review.

“It’s very special to lift this Cup as captain of this club, it’s a very happy day for this group,” said Messi.

Like this: Like Loading...