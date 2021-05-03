Messi nets twice in Barca turnaround over Valencia

Reading Time: 2 minutes

VALENCIA, Spain (Reuters) -Lionel Messi scored a 50th freekick goal for Barcelona as he led his side to a quick-fire comeback to win 3-2 at Valencia on Sunday and keep the pressure on La Liga title rivals Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid.

With coach Ronald Koeman serving a touchline ban, Barca fell behind in the 50th minute when Valencia defender Gabriel Paulista headed home from a corner after keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen had stumbled in his attempt to come for the ball.

Photo Barcelona

The Catalans, who had blown the chance to go top of the league with a shock 2-1 defeat at home by Granada on Thursday, where Koeman was sent off, reacted well to going behind and soon won a penalty thanks to a handball from Valencia’s Toni Lato.

Messi saw his spot-kick saved by former team mate Jasper Cillessen but Valencia failed to clear the danger and the Argentine followed up to score on the second rebound in the 57th minute.

Antoine Griezmann gave Barca the lead six minutes later, also netting on the rebound after Cillessen could only parry a header from Frenkie de Jong.

Messi looked to have clinched the points in the 69th when he fired a freekick in off the post to score his 28th league goal of the season but Valencia got back into contention out of nowhere when midfielder Carlos Soler scored with an unstoppable strike from long range in the 83rd.

The hosts, who had held Barca to a 2-2 draw at the Camp Nou in December, kept the Catalans on their toes for the final few minutes and had a couple of half chances to equalise but Ronald Koeman’s side clung on for the win.

Barca are third on 74 points with four games remaining, level with second-placed Real Madrid and two behind leaders Atletico Madrid after both sides won on Saturday. Fourth-placed Sevilla, on 70, host Athletic Bilbao on Monday.

Next up for Barca is a potentially decisive match at home to Atletico in a huge weekend for the title race that also includes Real hosting Sevilla.

“We know that we won’t have any easy games until the end of the season but we got the job done after the unexpected defeat to Granada. We competed today and are going to keep competing,” said Barca defender Gerard Pique.

“Today we showed we’re still in the fight, that was what we wanted to do at the start of the season and it’s to our credit that we’re still in it.”

Photos FC Barcelona

Any reference to content published on CDE News and re-published on other sites is to be clearly attributed to CDE News Agency and the verified respective media outlet . Unless otherwise stated, photography and content is licensed and acquired from the European Press Agency, Reuters News Agency and CDE News Agency.

Like this: Like Loading...