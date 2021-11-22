Metsola formally submits nomination as EPP Group candidate for EP Presidency

Reading Time: 2 minutes

PN MEP and European Parliament Vice President Roberta Metsola has submitted her nomination to become the centre-right EPP’s candidate for the European Parliament Presidency.

The Nationalist MEP is one of two senior names, the other Dutch MEP Esther de Lange, who have submitted their name as the EPP votes this week to push forward one candidate to replace David Sassoli as EP President. The EPP has insisted that there is a general agreement with the Socialists to share the top posts between the two political parties, with the Socialists having had first choice with the election of the Italian.

Confirming her nomination on Twitter, Metsola said that “the second half of this legislature will be crucial for the future of the Parliament and of our European project – and I am ready to play my part in that process.”

I am honoured to be a nominee to become the @EPPGroup candidate for European Parliament President.



The second half of this legislature will be crucial for the future of the Parliament and of our European project – and I am ready to play my part in that process.

In order to support her bid, Maltese MEP David Casa, who serves in the high-ranking position of quaestor of the European Parliament has announced his decision to step down from the role, with the EP generally avoiding persons from the same party or nationality in top posts.

Metsola will face tough competition for this post, with Dutch MEP Esther de Lange also formally announcing her candidacy for the presidency of the European parliament. De Lange, 46, has been a member of the European parliament on behalf of the CDA since 2007 and is currently deputy chairwoman of the European Christian Democratic grouping, the EPP.

“Europe is at a crossroads. A strong Parliament can play a key role in deciding where we will go. That is why I have officially submitted my candidature to be the EPP group’s nominee for President of the European Parliament”, she said.

"Europe is at a crossroads. A strong Parliament can play a key role in deciding where we will go. That is why I have officially submitted my candidature to be the EPP group's nominee for President of the European Parliament"

Until this Summer, EPP chairman and CSU vice leader Manfred Weber was seemed as hot favourite to be Sassoli’s successor, but instead opted to lead the EPP, announcing his intention to succeed current EPP President Donald Tusk, who has since taken the leadership of the Opposition there.

The EPP is expected to choose its candidart this Wednesday.