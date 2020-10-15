Mexican billionaire Salinas says has contracted COVID-19

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Mexican business tycoon and billionaire Ricardo Salinas has COVID-19, he said on Twitter on Wednesday.

Salinas controls Grupo Salinas, a group of Mexican companies including broadcaster TV Azteca and retailer Grupo Elektra. He is the third richest man in Mexico with a net worth of $11.2 billion, according to Forbes.

Mexico’s health ministry on Wednesday reported 4,056 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 478 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 829,396 cases and 84,898 deaths.

The ministry also said 127,053 healthcare workers have contracted confirmed cases of COVID-19, with at least 1,744 fatalities since the pandemic began.

