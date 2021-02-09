MFA launches four-year strategy for Maltese football

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Malta Football Association has today launched its first ever strategy which will serve as the basis for the Association’s commitment to raise the game across all levels.

The strategic plan, covering the period 2020-2024, sets out eight goals associated with four areas of key importance:

• Further technical and infrastructural development;



• Growth and sustainability of football clubs, strengthening protection through a legal framework;

• Broadening the exposure and commercial value of the Association and domestic competitions;

• Improving good governance by strengthening the compliance and integrity aspects.

The strategic plan is based on the ratification by the Association’s Executive Committee of the document ‘Vision 2027’ as presented by Malta FA President Bjorn Vassallo in 2019.

“The vision of the Malta FA is to further strengthen its investment to build a stronger foundation, prioritising long-term development and the sustainability of Maltese football across all levels, from community, grassroots, amateurs, women and youths all the way to the elite, clubs and national team selections,” Vassallo said.

“The actions and projects we are proposing in this comprehensive strategic plan are ambitious but realistic and achievable, guided by our conviction that We Can Perform Better as a footballing nation.”

The pillars complement the Association’s Mission Statement which is “to continue growing and improving the game of football and the people in it at all levels; fostering a positive social change to embrace a sporting culture; championing national pride and unity as we strive to achieve high standards and inspire people.”

The Malta FA strategy aims to reach the following goals by 2024:

• Invest in the technical set-up to develop a unified game philosophy for our national tems;

• Invest in capital projects to improve football infrastructure at Ta’ Qali as well as the facilities of member clubs;

• Launch the first projects of Inħobb il-Futbol Foundation;

• Bid to host an important international event – the Malta FA has already submitted a bid to organise the UEFA Under-19 European Championship in 2023/24

• Create a commercially sustainable organisation by pursuing new opportunities and consolidating existing concepts such as sports tourism and esports;

• Improve the good governance of the Association through ongoing reforms covering the revision of the statute, separation of powers, club licensing and corporate restructuring;

• Enhance service to the football community through digitalisation and innovation;

• Raise the standards of domestic competitions.

This strategy is the culmination of a wide consultation process with internal and external stakeholders as the Malta FA sought to gain a comprehensive understanding of the challenges facing Maltese football and chart the way forward by establishing clear targets.

CorporateDispatchPRO – Beyond Headlines About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust. Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first

Like this: Like Loading...