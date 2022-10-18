MIA highlights its vision in meeting with Shadow Minister for Finance

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Following up the meeting with Minister of Finance Clyde Caruana, the Malta Institute of Accountants has met with Shadow Minister for Finance, MP Jerome Caruana Cilia in another opportunity through which the MIA shared its proposals for the Budget ahead and its vision for the country’s economic future. The Institute also took the opportunity to bring forward a number of issues and challenges faced by the profession at the present time.

MIA President David Delicata, Chief Executive Officer Maria Cauchi Delia, MIA Officers and representatives of the Direct Taxation Committee highlighted the key policy proposals, focusing on competitiveness, tax-related matters and sustainability.

Environmental, Social and Governance concerns remain a priority for the MIA as more businesses are recognising ESG as a path to innovation across goods, services, and even business models. In this context, the MIA, which in recent year has taken leadership on the matter, has put forward a number of proposals, particularly of a fiscal nature, to support the national objectives in this area.

Other matters raised during the meeting concerned tax, pensions and the shortage of human resources.

From his end, the Shadow Minister for Finance expressed his support and commitment towards the MIA’s efforts, particularly with regards to sustainability, simplification measures and in addressing the challenges relating to human resources at the present time.

