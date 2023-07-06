MICROSOFT Appoints New Country Manager for Malta

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Microsoft has appointed Yanna Andronopoulou as its new Managing Director for Malta, Greece and Cyprus, effective as from the 3rd of July 2023, the start of the company’s FY2024.

Part of Microsoft’s leadership team for the last four years, Yanna joined the company in 2014 to lead the digital transformation of Banking, Insurance and Telecoms across Greece and Cyprus, with outstanding results. She rose to every challenge amidst the pandemic through her Enterprise Commercial Lead role and led her team to attain significant commercial wins and to deliver prosperous growth consistently despite macro-economic and geopolitical challenges.

Through an industry-first approach, Yanna established a culture of strategic, long-term partnerships with customers and partners, counting most leading, high-profile businesses in her portfolio.

Yanna is passionate about gender balance at work and women in technology, being herself one of the few women who went into the industry early on, holding various roles in Sales, Product Management and Technical Delivery for the likes of Huawei, Ericsson and Intracom. At Microsoft she is also leading the Women ERG group, eager to unite the company’s broader ecosystem in securing equal opportunities for all.

In her new role, Yanna will be focusing on accelerating further the digital transformation of the private and public sectors of Greece, Cyprus and Malta through harnessing AI and the opportunities linked to the arrival of the area’s first datacentres.

In a brief comment on her new appointment, Ms Andronopoulou said “I feel very excited and humble to lead the amazing team of Malta, Greece and Cyprus. We have a unique opportunity to help our Governments, Customers and Partners harness the Power of Cloud and AI to achieve business results, improve citizens’ experiences and ultimately enhance people’s lives.”

