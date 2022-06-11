Microsoft Reveals Gaming App for Samsung TVs

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Microsoft announced that the ability to play Xbox games will be built into Samsung smart televisions in its latest cloud gaming move.



Microsoft is considered the streaming video game heavyweight with its Xbox Game Pass service and large community of players who use its consoles and desktop computers.

Microsoft has revealed a partnership with Samsung that will help propel Xbox and games for the next 20 years. They are on a mission to make gaming more accessible to a broader range of people and, in some instances, you won’t even need their hardware to play their games.



Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer says, “We’re building a platform that can reach billions of players—whether it’s on console, whether it’s on PC, whether it’s through Xbox cloud streaming – where players on any device they want to play on should be able to find the content they want to play.”



With the partnership between Microsoft and Samsung one will be able to play hundreds of cloud-enabled games without having to buy a PC or console.

Hundreds of games in the Game Pass Ultimate library, including Fortnite without a subscription.

It will be a seamless experience working just like any other streaming app on your television.

Beginning on June 30 you will be able to access the Xbox app from the Samsung Gaming Hub or Media Hub. You will be able to log into your existing Microsoft account and connect a Bluetooth controller.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members in Argentina and New Zealand will have access to cloud gaming and can play on Apple and Android devices, Windows PCs, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and soon, Samsung Smart televisions.







Read more via Microsoft/Xbox/Samsung