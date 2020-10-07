Migration: New migration pact launched

Reading Time: < 1 minute

by KEITH ZAHRA

The European Commission proposed a significant overhaul in its migration policy, with the key intention to remedy the continent’s oft-broken migration and asylum rules.

It sets out improved and faster procedures throughout the asylum and migration system and it sets in balance the principles of fair sharing of responsibility and solidarity. This is crucial for rebuilding trust between Member States and confidence in the capacity of the European Union to manage migration.

At the same time, The EU will seek to promote tailor-made and mutually beneficial partnerships with third countries. These will help address shared challenges such as migrant smuggling, will help develop legal pathways and will tackle the effective implementation of readmission agreements and arrangements.

While the new system is based on cooperation and flexible forms of support starting off on a voluntary basis, more stringent contributions will be required at times of pressure on individual Member States, based on a safety net.

The proposals include a legal obligation on each state to host some refugees – something eastern nations including Poland and Hungary are dead against – as well as helping in other ways under “mandatory solidarity”. Each state would receive €10,000 ($11,750) per adult taken in, funded from the bloc’s budget.

