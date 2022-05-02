Millions to keep price of flour stable / Malta News Briefing – Monday 2nd May 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Millions to keep price of flour stable – Abela

PM Robert Abela said that Government has allocated unspecified ‘millions’ (of euro) to keep the price of flour stable. Addressing a Labour crowd outside Castille, Abela revealed that this direct assistance had been greenlit by cabinet this week. The monies will be offered to food importers on condition that they do not raise prices. He added that the government will continue to do everything possible to protect the country from the price rises hitting mainland Europe. Abela said that while Malta too had seen a hike in prices, inflation rates on the island were half what they were in Europe. (Times of Malta)

Grech calls on Azzopardi to substantiate donations for pardon claim

PN leader Bernard Grech gave Jason Azzopardi 24 hours to substantiate claims made on social media that PN received donations in exchange for a presidential pardon. In a statement on Sunday evening the Nationalist Party said that during a meeting of the Administrative Council of the party, Grech presented a motion that within 24 hours Jason Azzopardi must submit and substantiate the allegations before the Ethics, Discipline and Social Media Commission. (Maltatoday)

Covid-19 Situation

Malta has reported 120 new positive cases of Covid-19, with the number of known active cases dropping to 3,424 from yesterday’s 3,528, with 244 people deemed to have recovered. No new deaths were recorded, with the national death toll since the start of the pandemic at 698, according to the data published online by the Superintendence of Public Health.