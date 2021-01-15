modl.ai expands Malta activities

Reading Time: 1 minute

modl.ai, a tech company which delivers AI tools for video game studios has announced its intention to expand in Malta, and announced a collaboration with with the Institute of Digital Games at the University of Malta and Malta Enterprise.

The company is led by its co-founder Georgios N. Yannakakis and senior AI engineer Daniele Gravina.

Kurt Farrugia, CEO of Malta Enterprise, welcomed the investment: “Malta Enterprise considers both the digital games and the AI niches as central upcoming industries that are in perfect tune with the type of economic growth that Malta wants to attract. We are encouraged by modl.ai choosing to advance part of their RDI from their Malta-outpost.

Malta Enterprise ascertains modl.ai and similar companies, including innovative startups, that our promise of support will not be limited to the initial steps but that we will be present all the way to translate their trust into tangible achievements for the company; but also for their expanding Malta-based team”

“For modl.ai, Malta is the next ideal location in Europe,” says modl.ai CEO, Christoffer Holmgård. “Malta has shown to be incredibly adept at attracting talent at the intersections of artificial intelligence, video game development, and creative industries. By expanding in Malta, we gain access to a wide talent pool, highly relevant national collaborations, and most importantly, we can meet our customers where they are.”

modl.ai delivers AI tools for video game studios. The company combines profound knowledge from game development and machine learning to accelerate game development and enhance player engagement.

Like this: Like Loading...