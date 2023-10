Reading Time: < 1 minute

Mont Blanc, the highest peak in the Alps and Western Europe, has shrunk by more than two metres in two years and now stands at 4,805.59 m, French expert surveyors said on Thursday.

According to their calculations, the mountain on the France-Italy border has dropped by 2.22 m since 2021, when its summit was said to rise to 4,807.81 m.

Via ANSA

