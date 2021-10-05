More COVID-19 vaccine certificates accepted by Malta

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The health and tourism authorities notify that as from today, 4th October 2021, Malta will officially recognise the Covid-19 vaccine certificates issued by the Republic of Kosovo, Palestine, Bermuda and the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Maltese authorities are also recognising the vaccine certificate issued by Israel following its inclusion in the EU’s Digital Vaccine Certificate Program.

The vaccine certificates will be recognised by vaccines approved by the European Medicines Authority, which shall be a full course and 14 days after the last dose.

Currently, Malta is recognising the digital vaccine certificates of the European Union, Switzerland, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Serbia, Gibraltar, Jersey, Guernsey, Qatar, Albania, Australia, Egypt, Lebanon, Canada, Singapore, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Rwanda, as well as the United States of America record card.