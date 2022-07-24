More evacuations as crews tackle blazes in Spain and Greece

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Madrid/Athens (dpa) – A fire that broke out on the Spanish island of Tenerife this week was still raging on Sunday and has now destroyed more than 2,150 hectares, the regional president said, even as the situation eases in other parts of the country.

Greece Fierce wildfires are sweeping through the north, south and east of Greece on Sunday, as a scorching heatwave boils the country. Hundreds of residents and tourists have been evacuated from the east Aegean island of Lesbos after forest fires, which broke out yesterday, destroyed homes and threatened villages. Greece is currently in the grips of a heat wave with temperatures of 42°C expected in some regions. The extreme weather is forecast to last 10 days, raising fears of other fires. (Euronews)

Spain The forest fire that broke out last Thursday in the north of Tenerife it already affects five municipalities: above all Los Realejos, where it began after 10 o’clock, but also in La Orotava (a town of 41,800 inhabitants with important urban and agricultural centers), San Juan de la Rambla, La Guancha and Icod de the wines. The fire has already been perimeter thanks to the extinction work that has been carried out during the night, as announced at a press conference by the President of the Island Government, Ángel Víctor Torres, who explained that the area affected is already in 2,423 hectares, with an approximate perimeter of 26 kilometers. “The prognosis is not bad”, has clarified despite all the president. The evacuees remain at 584, all of them residents of Los Realejos and La Orotava, who are housed in relatives’ houses and in hotels. (El Pais)