Morocco breaks heat record

France 24 – Rabat (AFP) – Temperatures in Morocco have for the first time on record topped 50 degrees Celsius (120 Fahrenheit), the North African country’s meteorological service said Sunday amid a scorching heatwave.
The meteorological station in the southern coastal city of Agadir recorded on Friday the new national record of 50.4C, said the General Directorate of Meteorology.
Morocco has experienced a series of heatwaves over the summer with record-breaking temperatures.
The previous highest temperature, 49.9C in the Western Sahara city of Smara, was recorded on July 13, according to the weather service.
France 24