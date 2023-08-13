Morocco breaks heat record

Reading Time: < 1 minute

France 24 – Rabat (AFP) – Temperatures in Morocco have for the first time on record topped 50 degrees Celsius (120 Fahrenheit), the North African country’s meteorological service said Sunday amid a scorching heatwave.

The meteorological station in the southern coastal city of Agadir recorded on Friday the new national record of 50.4C, said the General Directorate of Meteorology.

Morocco has experienced a series of heatwaves over the summer with record-breaking temperatures.

The previous highest temperature, 49.9C in the Western Sahara city of Smara, was recorded on July 13, according to the weather service.

France 24

