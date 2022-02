Reading Time: < 1 minute

RABAT, Feb 16 (Reuters) – Morocco will spend 10 billion dirhams ($ 1.07 bln) on a national plan to mitigate the impact of drought on farmers and the economy, the royal palace said.

The plan targets water management, helping farmers and agricultural insurance as well as ensuring wheat and animal feed supply, the palace said in a statement.

Morocco is experiencing the worst drought in 30 years as the country has registered a rainfall deficit of 64% so far this year.

(Reporting by Ahmed ElJechtimi)