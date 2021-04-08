Mount, Chilwell give Chelsea advantage over Porto

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Superb individual goals from English pair Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell gave Chelsea a 2-0 win away to Porto in their Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday in Seville as the Londoners made the most of their few chances.

Midfielder Mount ran on to an incisive pass from Jorginho then swivelled to get past a defender before firing the ball low and hard into the far corner to prise Porto open in the 32nd minute and score his first Champions League goal.

Left back Chilwell also got off the mark in Europe’s top competition to grab Chelsea a second away goal in the 85th to take into the second leg on April 13, which will also be played at Sevilla’s Sanchez Pizjuan stadium due to coronavirus restrictions on travel between Portugal and England.

“We knew it would be a tough game. We kept going, we got the goal in the first half and the second secured a good win,” said Mount.

“The job’s not done. They’ll fight for the next leg and we’ll have to give it our all. We’ll be ready.”

via Reuters

Like this: Like Loading...