Nadal wins 22nd Grand Slam, extending his record at French Open

PARIS (Reuters) – Spain’s Rafael Nadal beat Norwegian Casper Ruud 6-3 6-3 6-0 to win a record-extending 14th French Open title on Sunday.

Nadal stretched his record of men’s singles Grand Slam titles to 22, two ahead of Serbian Novak Djokovic and Swiss Roger Federer.

Photo Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after winning against Casper Ruud of Norway in their Men’s Singles final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland ​Garros in Paris, France, 05 June 2022. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED BADRA