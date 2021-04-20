Nagelsmann favourite to replace Mourinho at Tottenham

Reading Time: < 1 minute

RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann is tipped as one of the favourites to take over from Jose Mourinho as new Tottenham Hotspur manager.

Mourinho was sacked on Monday (April 19) after 17 months in charge of the London club, who are apart of the 12 teams looking at breaking away into a Super League, and six days before they will appear in the League Cup final.

Although also touted to replace Hansi Flick at Bayern Munich, Nagelsmann reportedly leads the charge with Leicester’s Brendan Rodgers and Wolves’ Nuno Espirito Santo also heavily linked.

Other names in the running include former Liverpool and Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez, Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone, current Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti, Rangers manager Steven Gerrard and former Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri.

via Reuters

via Reuters

