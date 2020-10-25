Napoli beat Benevento to move up to second

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Napoli had the better of Benevento by two goals to one in an entertaining encounter at the Ciro Vigorito stadium, home of the newly-promoted side.

It was a nostalgic encounter for Italian football fans with former Italy starts Gennaro Gattuso and Filippo Inzaghi sitting on the benches as managers of Napoli and Benevento respectively.

It was surely a fixture to remember for the Insigne brothers who faced each other in a competitive match for the first time. And an incredible twist of fate, both brothers were on the scoresheet with the younger Roberto putting the Yellow-Reds ahead after 30 minutes with his first goal in the top flight and Lorenzo equalising for Napoli on 60 minutes. However it was the latter who had the last laugh as teammate Andrea Petagna secured all three points for the Azzurri.

The win puts Napoli in second place for the time being, one point behind early pace-setters AC Milan.

Napoli are still undefeated on the pitch this season in Italy’s Serie A, having only lost three points after they forfeited their away match to Juventus after a number of their players had tested positive for coronavirus.

Like this: Like Loading...