Napoli beat Parma in their opening match of the Serie A season

Napoli pounced on two defensive mistakes to win 2-0 at Parma in their opening match of the season on Sunday as spectators returned to Serie A for the first time since March.

Dries Mertens and Lorenzo Insigne got Napoli’s campaign off to a winning start with second-half goals shortly after club record signing Victor Osimhen was brought on for his debut.

A smattering of fans, wearing masks and widely spaced apart, watched the game at the Stadio Tardini after the Italian government agree to allow up to 1,000 spectators at matches from Sunday for the first time since the COVID-19 lockdown.

AS Roma were held to a 0-0 draw at Verona in their opening Serie A game of the season on Saturday as they began a new era under the ownership of the Texas-based Friedkin Group who took over the club last month.

Verona hit the woodwork in each half while Roma also struck the bar but otherwise gave a disjointed performance in front of billionaire owner Dan Friedkin and his son Ryan, who both saw the match on a balmy evening at the Bentegodi stadium.

The Veneto regional government had given permission for up to 1,000 fans to watch the game but the club did not have time to sell tickets, instead inviting a small number of friends and relatives of club employees.

Striker Edin Dzeko was left on the bench by Roma amid speculation that he could join Juventus while Pedro made his debut following his move from Chelsea.

Fiorentina grabbed a late goal through Gaetano Castrovilli to beat visiting Torino 1-0 in the opening match of the new Serie A season on Saturday.

As the season kicked off without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Castrovilli tapped the ball home in the 78th minute at the far post to hand Torino’s new coach Marco Giampaolo a losing debut.

