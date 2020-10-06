Napoli football squad registers negative swab tests

Reading Time: < 1 minute

All swab tests taken from Napoli’s football team resulted in negative results.

SSC Napoli said on Twitter that all members of the team were tested yesterday, and with the result of two players whose results were not yet available, all results pointed to no coronavirus.

The team is isolating in Castel Volturno after two players, Zielinski and Elmas, had reported positive tests over the weekend.

Following the notification of the two cases, the team refused to travel to Turin for an away fixture at Juventus, insisting that the local health authorities were in agreement with their decision.

The club has informed the same authorities so that following 14 days of isolation, it will be able to resume its commitments in a normal manner.

All but two of the COVID-19 tests carried out yesterday have come back negative. The last two are still being processed. — Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) October 6, 2020

