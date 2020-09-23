Navalny has been discharged from German hospital

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been discharged from the hospital in Berlin where he has been treated after falling ill on a domestic flight in Siberia last month and then being airlifted to Berlin while still in a coma.

“The patient’s condition had improved sufficiently for him to be discharged from acute inpatient care,” the Charite hospital said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Based on the patient’s progress and current condition, the treating physicians believe that complete recovery is possible. However, it remains too early to gauge the potential long-term effects of his severe poisoning,” it added.

An undated, recent handout photo made available by Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny via his Instagram site shows Navalny at the Charite hospital in Berlin, Germany, issued 23 September 2020 EPA-EFE/ALEXEI NAVALNY HANDOUT

