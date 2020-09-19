Navalny posts ‘recovery’ update

Reading Time: < 1 minute

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny was seen walking down the stairs in a photo posted on his Instagram feed on Saturday, five days after a Berlin hospital said he had been taken off a ventilator and could breathe independently.

“Let me tell how my recovery is going. It is already a clear path although a long one,” Navalny wrote.

Navalny, the leading opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, fell ill in Siberia last month and was airlifted to Berlin. Germany says laboratory tests in three countries have determined he was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent, and Western governments have demanded an explanation from Russia.

