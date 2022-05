Reading Time: < 1 minute

KATHMANDU, May 29 (Reuters) – A plane operated by a private airline in Nepal went missing on Sunday with 22 people on board, airline and government officials told Reuters.

The small plane was flying from the tourist town of Pokhara to Jomsom in west Nepal, they said.

Photo – (FILE) – A file picture showing the Himalya range and Mount Everest, the highest mountain on earth (C) from an airplane in Nepal. EPA/MARTIN ATHENSTAEDT