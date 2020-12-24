Netherlands to require negative COVID tests from air passengers

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Travellers wanting to fly to the Netherlands will be required to have tested negative for COVID-19 no more than three days before departure as of next Tuesday, the Dutch government said.

The requirement was already in force for travellers from Britain and South Africa as of Wednesday. Passenger flights from these countries were temporarily banned earlier this week after the discovery of a virulent new variant of the virus.

The government said it would look into broadening the order to train, bus and boat travellers to the Netherlands, where coronavirus infections jumped around 40% last week amid a new lockdown in which all schools and many stores were closed.

Travellers reaching the Netherlands are requested to self-quarantine for 10 days, even if they tested negative before departure.

Main Photo: The coronavirus test lane at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport. EPA-EFE/ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN

