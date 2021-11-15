New coronavirus infections in Poland increasing

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Health Ministry announced 14,292 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 3,190,067 including 323,243 still active. The number of active cases increased from 323,035 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 266 new fatalities – 69 from COVID-19 alone and 197 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland increased to 78,821.

According to the ministry, 470,973 people are quarantined and 2,788,003 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 323,243 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.



As of Saturday, a total of 39 854 041 vaccine doses have been administered and 20,134,376 people have been fully vaccinated.

