New York shuts schools following coronavirus resurgence

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Andrew Cuomo, Governor of New York, has approved the shutting of schools in a number of neighbourhoods in New York City following a spike of coronavirus cases.

The request had originally been forwarded by the City’s mayor, Bill de Blasio, following the increase in infections in several hotspots. While the overall infection rate for the state is relatively low at 1%, outlying areas have rates as high as 5.5% due to mass gatherings and violations by religious institutions, according to the governor.

“I wouldn’t allow a school to open that I wouldn’t send my child to, that’s my test,” Cuomo said, acknowledging that many New Yorkers will be unhappy with the shutdowns.

“Enforcement is kind because enforcement saves lives. I’d rather you be alive and angry with me”.

The areas affected concern mostly Brooklyn and Queens with the new measures expected to be extended also to non-essential businesses.

“We’re proposing a very tough plan of action right now to address this situation and to ensure that it does not turn into a second wave all across New York City,” De Blasio said on Monday. “We still have time to avert that problem and that’s what I want us all to focus on, stopping this problem right now.”

via CNN

