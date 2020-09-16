Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Coronavirus, New Zealand

New Zealand sees second consecutive day with no new cases

Reading Time: < 1 minute

New Zealand reported a second consecutive day of no new cases of Covid-19 spread in the community on Wednesday.

A single new case diagnosed in the country on Wednesday, health officials said, was uncovered in a traveller returning to New Zealand who is in quarantine at a managed isolation facility.

But another person has died of the virus in hospital, bringing New Zealand’s Covid-19 death toll to 25.

The news of a second day of no reported domestic cases comes two days after Jacinda Ardern, the prime minister, announced current coronavirus restrictions on social gatherings would remain in place until next Monday – at which point, her government will begin to ease them if community spread of the virus appears to be controlled.

New Zealand already vanquished the virus once, in June – at one point there were no active cases of Covid-19 in the country – but a resurgence in the largest city, Auckland, led to a second lockdown, which is now being eased.

Health officials said Tuesday that there are 79 cases of Covid-19 in the country – a number that is slowly falling as more people recover than there are new cases diagnosed — with 52 of them in the community and 27 imported cases in quarantine facilities. Three people are in hospital with the virus.

A total of 1,451 cases of Covid-19 have been diagnosed in New Zealand.
