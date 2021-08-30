Nicola Sturgeon self-isolates after close contact with Covid case

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Nicola Sturgeon is self-isolating after being identified as a close contact of someone who has Covid-19. Scotland’s first minister said she will be self-isolating pending a PCR test result.

Under coronavirus rules in Scotland, double-vaccinated adults and all children have to self-isolate if they are a close contact of someone with coronavirus unless they can provide a recent negative PCR test and are symptomless. Sturgeon had her second dose of a coronavirus vaccine in June.

I’ve had notification tonight that I’ve been identified as a close contact of someone who is positive for Covid. Accordingly, and in line with the rules, I’ll be self-isolating pending a PCR test result. My thanks to all the contact tracers working so hard in NHS Test & Protect. — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) August 29, 2021

Photo: Nicola Sturgeon, First Minister of Scotland. EPA-EFE/FRASER BREMNER / SCOTTISH DAILY

