Nicola Sturgeon self-isolates after close contact with Covid case

Nicola Sturgeon is self-isolating after being identified as a close contact of someone who has Covid-19. Scotland’s first minister said she will be self-isolating pending a PCR test result.
Under coronavirus rules in Scotland, double-vaccinated adults and all children have to self-isolate if they are a close contact of someone with coronavirus unless they can provide a recent negative PCR test and are symptomless. Sturgeon had her second dose of a coronavirus vaccine in June.
Photo: Nicola Sturgeon, First Minister of Scotland. EPA-EFE/FRASER BREMNER / SCOTTISH DAILY
Read more via The Guardian