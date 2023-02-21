Nike, Adidas shoe supplier to cut 6,000 jobs as demand falls

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Taiwan’s Pou Chen Corp, the world’s largest maker of branded sports footwear, plans to cut around 6,000 jobs at its Ho Chi Minh City plant in Vietnam due to weak demand, two local officials familiar with the company’s plans said on Tuesday.

The firm’s Pouyuen Vietnam factory will cut 3,000 jobs this month and not extend labour contracts for another 3,000 workers later this year, the officials said, declining to be identified because they were not authorised to speak to media.

The Pouyen Vietnam factory supplies global companies such as Nike Inc. and Adidas AG and is one the biggest employers in Ho Chi Minh City, with 50,500 workers.

Pou Chen said the Vietnam factory planned to cut no more than 3,000 staff in the latest round of layoffs amid uncertainty over the macroeconomic outlook, and the impact on operations would be limited.

“The company will prudently respond to the dynamic changes in the business environment,” Pou Chen said in a filing to the Taiwan bourse.

Pou Chen shares fell 1.2% in early afternoon trade in Taiwan in a broader market that was down just 0.1%.

Telephone calls to a factory labour union official were not answered.

via Reuters

