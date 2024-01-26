No chance Putin will attack NATO says Lithuanian general

Reading Time: 2 minutes

As fears grow among European officials about a potential Russian assault on NATO, the commander of Lithuania’s armed forces is keeping cool.

“This year, next year, the possibility or the probability of a war between Russia and NATO is very low, extremely low,” General Valdemaras Rupšys told Lithuanian radio Žinių Radijas on Thursday.

He agreed that conditions might change, but currently Russian forces of the country’s western military district are fully engaged in Ukraine, posing no immediate threat.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis seems more alert to the possibility of a Russian attack. “Yes, we’re convinced that a real war is a likely possibility,” he said in Brussels on Wednesday before a meeting with EU counterparts.

“When we have to discuss military advice with those who are not really qualified to give military advice, there is some confusion,” Rupšys said on the disagreement with his foreign minister. He suggested politicians should focus on their specific roles.

“It would be good for everyone to do their job in the whole decision-making process,” the general stressed.

Still, he praised the ongoing preparations for potential conflict and called for swift action to establish a military brigade ranging from light to medium in size and equip it with infantry fighting vehicles and tanks.

Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia agreed to set up a common Baltic defense zone on their borders with Russia and Belarus amid growing security concerns last Friday.

In accordance, Estonia will build 600 bunkers along its 333-kilometer border with Russia. It would cost €60 million, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reported. Estonia promised to begin construction in early 2025.

Latvia’s plans are less defined, but Defense Minister Andris Sprūds already said that it would take a decade to construct. Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs called on Finland and Poland to join the Baltic defense zone: “If we want an effective defense mechanism, the countries have to work together.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday flew over the Baltic Sea for the first time since it became NATO’s lake, with Finland and Sweden joining the alliance. Putin went to Kaliningrad, a heavily militarized Russian exclave.

“When the president visits Russian regions, he certainly is not trying to send any messages to NATO countries,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said. The Kremlin considers the military buildup in the Baltics as a danger for Kaliningrad, he added.

Photo: The commander of Lithuania’s armed forces General Valdemaras Rupšys

