No-deal Brexit could disrupt medicines and vaccine delivery, industry warns

Supplies of crucial medicines including potential COVID-19 vaccines could be disrupted if the government fails to reach a Brexit deal for the pharmaceutical sector, industry leaders have told Sky News.

The Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI) warns that additional cost, red-tape and possible delays could follow a no-deal Brexit, or even a thin agreement that fails to address the complexity of medicine regulation.

