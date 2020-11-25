No-deal Brexit could disrupt medicines and vaccine delivery, industry warns

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Supplies of crucial medicines including potential COVID-19 vaccines could be disrupted if the government fails to reach a Brexit deal for the pharmaceutical sector, industry leaders have told Sky News.

The Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI) warns that additional cost, red-tape and possible delays could follow a no-deal Brexit, or even a thin agreement that fails to address the complexity of medicine regulation.

Sky News

Like this: Like Loading...